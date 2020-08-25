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Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
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111 views • August 25, 2020
Today on Objective:Health we interview independent investigative journalist Rosemary Frei. Rosemary has an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, was a freelance medical writer and journalist for 22 years before she had had enough of the industry, the lies, the shady Big Pharma influence and moved on to dig deep and report the Truth. Rosemary has written for OffGuardian, Global Research and you can find many of her articles on Sott.net. You can also follow her on Twitter @RosemaryFreiTO
Join us for a fascinating discussion on the great Covid swindle, vaccines, viruses and dubious "fact-checking" organizations. She goes into detail about how little is actually known about SARS-CoV-2 and what the implications are for the vaccine, testing, immunity passports and even the state of the research itself.
You won't want to miss this one!
Time stamps:
0:00 Intro
2:45 What did Dr. Stoian Alexov say that was so controversial?
8:54 What was the fact-checker’s comeback to your article?
14:25 When did you become suspicious of the covid-19 ‘pandemic’?
23:22 Dr. Andrew Wakefield was framed, he wasn’t faking anything re: MMR vaccines
27:15 Paper published May 2020 comparing vaccinated vs un-vaccinated children: vaccinated children are sicker.
31:45 Koch’s postulates and covid-19
36:12 Having even ONE symptom from large list (ie, having just a headache) is counted as ‘covid’
40:55 Mask exemptions are being ignored
46:50 What are your future projects?
Links to Rosemary's articles:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-president-of-the-bulgarian-pathology-association/
https://www.sott.net/article/439390-Fact-Checking-a-Fact-Checker-on-Covid-19-A-Response-to-HealthFeedback-org
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/09/scientists-have-utterly-failed-to-prove-that-the-coronavirus-fulfills-kochs-postulates
https://www.sott.net/article/434239-Fog-around-Covid-19-made-thicker-by-new-Ontario-rules-for-handling-deaths
https://off-guardian.org/2020/05/26/were-conditions-for-high-death-rates-at-care-homes-created-on-purpose/
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Join us for a fascinating discussion on the great Covid swindle, vaccines, viruses and dubious "fact-checking" organizations. She goes into detail about how little is actually known about SARS-CoV-2 and what the implications are for the vaccine, testing, immunity passports and even the state of the research itself.
You won't want to miss this one!
Time stamps:
0:00 Intro
2:45 What did Dr. Stoian Alexov say that was so controversial?
8:54 What was the fact-checker’s comeback to your article?
14:25 When did you become suspicious of the covid-19 ‘pandemic’?
23:22 Dr. Andrew Wakefield was framed, he wasn’t faking anything re: MMR vaccines
27:15 Paper published May 2020 comparing vaccinated vs un-vaccinated children: vaccinated children are sicker.
31:45 Koch’s postulates and covid-19
36:12 Having even ONE symptom from large list (ie, having just a headache) is counted as ‘covid’
40:55 Mask exemptions are being ignored
46:50 What are your future projects?
Links to Rosemary's articles:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-president-of-the-bulgarian-pathology-association/
https://www.sott.net/article/439390-Fact-Checking-a-Fact-Checker-on-Covid-19-A-Response-to-HealthFeedback-org
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/09/scientists-have-utterly-failed-to-prove-that-the-coronavirus-fulfills-kochs-postulates
https://www.sott.net/article/434239-Fog-around-Covid-19-made-thicker-by-new-Ontario-rules-for-handling-deaths
https://off-guardian.org/2020/05/26/were-conditions-for-high-death-rates-at-care-homes-created-on-purpose/
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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