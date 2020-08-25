BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • August 25, 2020
‌Today on Objective:Health we interview independent investigative journalist Rosemary Frei. Rosemary has an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, was a freelance medical writer and journalist for 22 years before she had had enough of the industry, the lies, the shady Big Pharma influence and moved on to dig deep and report the Truth. Rosemary has written for OffGuardian, Global Research and you can find many of her articles on Sott.net. You can also follow her on Twitter @RosemaryFreiTO

Join us for a fascinating discussion on the great Covid swindle, vaccines, viruses and dubious "fact-checking" organizations. She goes into detail about how little is actually known about SARS-CoV-2 and what the implications are for the vaccine, testing, immunity passports and even the state of the research itself.

You won't want to miss this one!

Time stamps:

0:00 Intro
2:45 What did Dr. Stoian Alexov say that was so controversial?
8:54 What was the fact-checker’s comeback to your article?
14:25 When did you become suspicious of the covid-19 ‘pandemic’?
23:22 Dr. Andrew Wakefield was framed, he wasn’t faking anything re: MMR vaccines
27:15 Paper published May 2020 comparing vaccinated vs un-vaccinated children: vaccinated children are sicker.
31:45 Koch’s postulates and covid-19
36:12 Having even ONE symptom from large list (ie, having just a headache) is counted as ‘covid’
40:55 Mask exemptions are being ignored
46:50 What are your future projects?

Links to Rosemary's articles:

https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-president-of-the-bulgarian-pathology-association/

https://www.sott.net/article/439390-Fact-Checking-a-Fact-Checker-on-Covid-19-A-Response-to-HealthFeedback-org

https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/09/scientists-have-utterly-failed-to-prove-that-the-coronavirus-fulfills-kochs-postulates

https://www.sott.net/article/434239-Fog-around-Covid-19-made-thicker-by-new-Ontario-rules-for-handling-deaths

https://off-guardian.org/2020/05/26/were-conditions-for-high-death-rates-at-care-homes-created-on-purpose/



For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

********

The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
healthcurrent eventsinterviewshealth newscoronavirusrosemary frei
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Iva Greene
Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Coco Somers
Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Willow Tohi
Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy