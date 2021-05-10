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The UCA Jericho March
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10 views • May 10, 2021
On May 15th, 2021, Urban Conservatives of America will have a worship service - “The UCA Jericho March.” UCA will walk around the Jericho wall of child sacrifice, in one accord, seven times, sounding shofars, praising, and worshipping, followed by the blowing of 7 shofars and a collective shout. They are asking all that can and will to join in worship with them personally, prayerfully, or financially.
https://ucamerica.org/events
https://www.facebook.com/events/576147777109384
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C84F4s-MJl4
https://t.me/helpstophate/707
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https://ucamerica.org/events
https://www.facebook.com/events/576147777109384
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C84F4s-MJl4
https://t.me/helpstophate/707
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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