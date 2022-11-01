Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Shall It Profit Us If We Gain The Whole World And Lose Our Soul?
26 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 23 days ago |

The world should not be leading us if we expect to inherit the kingdom of God. We are in the world but not of the world.  Be ye separate. 

Matthew 16:24 KJV

“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”



Keywords
healthfaithmedicinepandemiccovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket