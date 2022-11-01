What Shall It Profit Us If We Gain The Whole World And Lose Our Soul?

The world should not be leading us if we expect to inherit the kingdom of God. We are in the world but not of the world. Be ye separate.
Matthew 16:24 KJV
“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”
