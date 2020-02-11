Supply Chain Disruptions Will Explain Away Food Shortages (936)

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ALL-TIME RECORD COLD INVADES EASTERN RUSSIA, WHILE MOSCOW JUST SUFFERED ITS CLOUDIEST-EVER JANUARY https://electroverse.net/all-time-rec...
COSMIC RAYS REACH RECORD HIGH AS SOLAR ACTIVITY NEARS SPACE AGE LOW — IMPLICATIONS EXPLAINED https://electroverse.net/cosmic-rays-...
SAN DIEGO AIRPORT JUST TIED A COLD RECORD FROM 1894, AS ARCTIC AIR CONTINUES TO BATTER WESTERN U.S. https://electroverse.net/san-diego-ai...
'We're not really prepared': Scientists say N.L. blizzard a sign of what's to come https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/we-re-n...
Expect "Cascading Global Impact" As Coronavirus Causes Massive Manufacturing Disruptions Worldwide https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Taiwan's new mask-rationing system goes into effect today https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news...
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