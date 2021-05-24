© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS COVID-19 A BIO-WEAPON?
Follow
3
Share
Report
201 views • May 24, 2021
The HighWire with Del Bigtree - Published May 13, 2021
The origins of #Covid19 are becoming increasingly clear, and Dr. Richard Fleming, cardiologist and researcher walks Del through a shocking paper trail surrounding the SARS-CoV2 virus and its link to Tony Fauci and US funded gain-of-function research.
Interesting article by Jeffrey Dach MD "Could the Covid Vaccine Be the Next Vioxx?" View @ https://tinyurl.com/ygt4jnsl
The origins of #Covid19 are becoming increasingly clear, and Dr. Richard Fleming, cardiologist and researcher walks Del through a shocking paper trail surrounding the SARS-CoV2 virus and its link to Tony Fauci and US funded gain-of-function research.
Interesting article by Jeffrey Dach MD "Could the Covid Vaccine Be the Next Vioxx?" View @ https://tinyurl.com/ygt4jnsl
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.