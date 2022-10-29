Pastor John begins a new series entitled, “God’s Definition of Sin,” that was started in 2004 but never was finished. Now, five years later, he intends to finish this message because of the moral decay among Christians and unbelievers. In the book of Malachi, God mercilessly took the nation of Judah to task for its backsliding and the debauchery of its priests.

Pastor John draws a parallel between God’s love for Jacob and hatred for Esau with how the United States has been blessed but Mexico is a cursed nation. He explains how God pronounced judgment upon Judah and has done the same for America with its corrupt churches. If you love the Lord with all your heart and might, the conclusion of this message will draw you closer to Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1191.pdf

RLJ-1191 -- JUNE 21, 2009 God's Definition of Sin Part 1: What is Sin?

