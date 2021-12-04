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INVESTIGATION ,FROM PEOPLE WITH AND WITHOUT THE ..........
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100 views • December 04, 2021
INVESTIGATED ,FROM PEOPLE WITH AND WITHOUT THE ..........
I did my best to translate this video that just surfaced. The translations are obviously not perfect. I just wanted to publish the video as is with AI generated subtitles so people can better understand what is being said
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Ri2NfI9WwNz/
I did my best to translate this video that just surfaced. The translations are obviously not perfect. I just wanted to publish the video as is with AI generated subtitles so people can better understand what is being said
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Ri2NfI9WwNz/
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