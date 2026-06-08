Thousands descended on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate today demanding the immediate resignation of the German government, under the banner of "Project M1llion."



Demonstrators — many carrying German flags — rallied behind an 11-point plan calling for direct democracy, a halt to current migration policy, abolition of public broadcaster fees, and the introduction of strict political accountability.



The protest is far from isolated. Germany's main trade union federation DGB is separately planning a major demonstration on June 27 — timed deliberately ahead of the government's pension reform proposals and a key coalition summit.



This comes as Merz hits a new historic low — 77% of Germans dissatisfied with his performance. The government is facing pressure from the street, from the unions, and from its own collapsing approval ratings simultaneously.

Adding:

The "Prosperous Armenia" party has launched recount procedures at multiple polling stations, presenting documented discrepancies between physical precinct protocols and CEC website figures — with a parliamentary seat on the line.



▪️ Station 27/7: protocol — 77 votes; CEC website — 1

▪️ Station 12/20: protocol — 26 votes; CEC website — 1

▪️ Station 27/26: protocol — 19 votes; CEC website — 3

▪️ Station 37/53: protocol — 7 votes; CEC website — 4



The CEC first showed Prosperous Armenia at exactly 4% — the minimum threshold — then updated the figures to place them below it. Pashinyan had already declared victory before 20% of ballots were counted. Now votes are disappearing from the protocols of the one party whose survival depends on every single one of them.