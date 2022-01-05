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Warning !!!!! facebook(meta) has announced it will start it's cryptocurrency payment pilot in whatsapp on US customers...
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241 views • January 05, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as their own saviour. In this video you can know that facebook which is now is called meta has announced last month that they are going to start their cryptocurrency payment pilot in whatsapp on Us customers and how it works also it is explained in this video. Pause the video in between to observe everything clearly. if you want to enquire more about it or whaether it is true or false, you can clink the link given below.
LINK:-https://coingape.com/breaking-meta-starts-crypto-payment-pilot-on-whatsapp-for-us-customers/
LINK:-https://coingape.com/breaking-meta-starts-crypto-payment-pilot-on-whatsapp-for-us-customers/
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