Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Offensive in the Svatovsky direction - Footage of preparations for a Night Battle.
94 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

Offensive in the Svatovsky direction: footage of preparations for a night battle

 The other day, paratroopers and armored vehicles of the "Center" group stormed the positions of Ukrainian terrorists at night. Before that, equipment and fighters were drawn to the first line. All charged morally and ready to destroy the enemy.

On night shots, you can see how artillery preparation began before the assault itself, including with the use of S-60 anti-aircraft guns.

As a result of successful actions, another opornik was taken in this direction. So, step by step, our troops are moving forward.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket