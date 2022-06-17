A BRICS CURRENCY, NEW TRADE ROUTES ARE NEEDED – BRICS INTERNATIONAL FORUM HEAD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hyp7fCycHueo/?list=notifications&randomize=false

As SPIEF 2022 entered its third day, RT’s Ilya Petrenko spoke with Purnima Anand, the president of BRICS International Forum, about the organization’s prospects in an emerging multipolar world, its announcement of a SWIFT payment system analogue, and the bloc’s expansion.

BRICS Wanting Expansion. Zews Not on Board

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xY5newrGb1jy/

Coups R US, American Forced Regime Changes and Their Aftermath

https://www.bitchute.com/video/09I6anc5oLUI/