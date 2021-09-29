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THOUSANDS DEAD IN NYC WITHIN 28 DAYS OF COVID VACCINE
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351 views • September 29, 2021
New York initiates medical martial law rollout with troops to take over hospitals
Mike Adams
The medial martial law takeover of society has begun in New York where Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the mass firing of unvaccinated health care workers, to be replaced by foreign workers and National Guard troops.
This same pattern of replacing civilian workers with military troops will be replicated across law enforcement, paramedics, fire fighters, truck drivers, factory workers and other sectors of the economy that are rapidly collapsing due to covid lockdown restrictions.
We are witnessing a fast-moving military takeover of society under the cover of a "state of emergency" following personnel shortages that are actually caused by the government's own policies.
All our freedoms are vanishing by the day. Soon, America will be Australia, and Australia will be North Korea.
Mike Adams
The medial martial law takeover of society has begun in New York where Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the mass firing of unvaccinated health care workers, to be replaced by foreign workers and National Guard troops.
This same pattern of replacing civilian workers with military troops will be replicated across law enforcement, paramedics, fire fighters, truck drivers, factory workers and other sectors of the economy that are rapidly collapsing due to covid lockdown restrictions.
We are witnessing a fast-moving military takeover of society under the cover of a "state of emergency" following personnel shortages that are actually caused by the government's own policies.
All our freedoms are vanishing by the day. Soon, America will be Australia, and Australia will be North Korea.
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