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FLASHBACK - INFOWARS broke secret poisoning of Trump years ago
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30 views • November 18, 2019
Infowars Archives
Published on Nov 18, 2019
From Sept 11th 2017 Alex Jones and Roger Stone break down the reports that President Trump is slowly being poisoned, isolated and controlled by his deep state handlers with the help of General Kelley and General McMaster. We broke it first cause the mainstream media did not have the courage to run this story.
Published on Nov 18, 2019
From Sept 11th 2017 Alex Jones and Roger Stone break down the reports that President Trump is slowly being poisoned, isolated and controlled by his deep state handlers with the help of General Kelley and General McMaster. We broke it first cause the mainstream media did not have the courage to run this story.
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