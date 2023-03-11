Create New Account
Uncensored US, Australia, and EU Prepare to Launch MANDATORY Digital ID!
Published Yesterday
Maria Zeee Uncensored


March 10, 2023


Maria Zeee takes us through new steps that have been taken by the United States, Australia and countries in the EU towards eventually making Digital ID mandatory, and what the final goal of the digitization of society really is.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ck0lk-live-8-uncensored-us-australia-and-eu-prepare-to-launch-mandatory-digital-i.html


Keywords
usaustraliaeumandatorylaunchuncensoreddigital idfinal goalcurrent events maria zeee

