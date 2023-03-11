Uncensored US, Australia, and EU Prepare to Launch MANDATORY Digital ID!

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Maria Zeee Uncensored
March 10, 2023
Maria Zeee takes us through new steps that have been taken by the United States, Australia and countries in the EU towards eventually making Digital ID mandatory, and what the final goal of the digitization of society really is.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ck0lk-live-8-uncensored-us-australia-and-eu-prepare-to-launch-mandatory-digital-i.html