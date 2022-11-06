Recession Likely as Euro Zone Downturn Deepens

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https://gnews.org/articles/509635 Summary：11/04/2022 In October, Eurozone business activity contracted at the fastest pace since late 2020, with PMI falling to a 23 month low of 47.3 and the business index dropping to 45, the lowest reading since November 2020, suggesting the bloc is heading for a winter recession.