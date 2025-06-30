Part 5 Victor Titan 22 Precision Stock - Rimfire Known Distance Project 10/22

AmbGun Rimfire Known Distance Project

I was satisfied with the MagPul Backpacker stock in last year’s 10/22 Takedown build so I was ready to go with a MagPul X22 Hunter stock for my Rimfire Known Distance 10/22 project. Except My feelings WERE hurt that MagPul makes QD sockets a $70 option for the Ambidextrous.





Thought about a chassis system, but wanted something that could easily slip in and out of my Eberlestock Gunrunner backpack scabbard.





Spotted a Tapco stock locally that had Ambi QD’s installed. Got it home and noticed it was mfg by Victor Company out of Evanston, WY. It’s basically Victor Company’s Titan 22 LT Hunter Rimfire Stock.





Spoke with Heather at Victor and she offered to send me the Victor Titan 22 PRECISION Rimfire Stock with 6061 aluminum reinforced bedding. The Tapco was stiff. The Victor Titan Precision is RIGID.





Nearly 14” lop, while I prefer 12 - 13”, the extra inch WILL help deliver the eye relief necessary to accommodate my Leupold VX Freedom’s excessive eye relief.





Installed the Victor Grippy cheek riser for proper eye alignment. Chose the optional brass insert kit. Given the dense stock, unless you plan to remove and reinstall the cheek riser daily, screwing directly into the polymer should be perfectly fine. With optic mounted low using .8” height rings, I only required one extra spacer. I mounted my cheek riser a bit further forward than the recommended 1 ¼” to accommodate my aggressive “turkey neck cheek weld”.





The Titan stocks come with full ambi sling QD sockets installed. To replicate that on the MagPul X22 would be an extra $70. QD sockets are not rotation limited…but neither are MagPul’s.





I added the optional Mini Pic Rail which has an integrated, rotation limited, QD socket. Paired with the stocks’ four QD’s and three standard sling studs makes for flexible, Ambi use of a shooters sling. The mini pic rail replaced one of the two front standard sling studs. A third sling stud resides at the bottom of the butt stock. Abundant sling flexibility!





Bipod and Tripod users can add a “Right Size” ARCA rail to the stock. Either a lightweight aluminum or a beastly 27 ounce brass version.





The Titan Precision features a free float channel for barrels up to about 1”. Perfect for the Faxon flame fluted match bull.





Titan Precision stocks and cheek risers are perfectly Ambi Symmetrical, ideal for the Ambidextral Gunfighter…ambidextral Snowshoe hare slayer, ambidextral Rimfire KD shooter.





I definitely prefer the Victor’s Vertical pistol grip over MagPul’s angled grip. The stock has traction dots on the fore-end and the sides of the pistol grip. I’d like to see the dots wrapped around the front of the vertical grip, too…for finger tip exaggerated C-shapped trigger finger. Otherwise no texture where it is not needed…think smooth withdrawal from scabbard.





2 pounds 12 ounces it is 15.6 ounces heavier than my Ruger Modular Stock. Or 20 ounces heavier than the Victor Titan LT Hunter. The extra rigidity of the Titan Precision is probably worth the extra weight, but the Titan LT Hunter is a lightweight candidate worth considering. Or get both stocks and switch between them depending on the mission. Benchrest or rimfire PRS, Titan Precision. Backpack hunting at high elevation, Titan LT Hunter.





Both Victor Titan stocks include a universal rear anchor lock for a second point of contact with the receiver. Optional KIDD or Spike anchor locks are available.





I'm not normally a fan of black stocks since they get so hot in the Wyoming sumner sun. Beneficial in the Winter though…and it looks WICKED cool with the Faxon flame fluted barrel, Leupold optic, and the totally unnecessary JL Billett Titanium brake.





The Victor Titan 22 Precision Rimfire stock conceals chassis rigidity in a streamlined and scabbard friendly fiberglass reinforced polymer stock. AmbGun recommended.





Check out the Rimfire Known Distance Project page, link in the description.











