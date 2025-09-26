Israeli Prime Minister - claims everything is gone 🤡

“Half of the Houthi leadership, gone. Yahya Sinwar, gone. Nasrallah, gone. Assad regime, gone. Iraq’s militia, they will go. Iran’s top scientists, they are gone too,” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly in New York.

No one showed up to hear Netanyahu speak — aside from his usual crowd of Israeli and American cheerleaders.

Cynthia... I will probably post this maniac's full speech if I don't throw up. 🤮