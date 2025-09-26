Israeli Prime Minister - claims everything is gone 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Half of the Houthi leadership, gone. Yahya Sinwar, gone. Nasrallah, gone. Assad regime, gone. Iraq’s militia, they will go. Iran’s top scientists, they are gone too,” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly in New York.
No one showed up to hear Netanyahu speak — aside from his usual crowd of Israeli and American cheerleaders.
Cynthia... I will probably post this maniac's full speech if I don't throw up. 🤮