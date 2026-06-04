BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for 2026 Newsletter 23: June 03, 2026
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
2227 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • Today

Terral03.com is on the Mike Adams' Shadow Ban Poop List (they do not post my comments) and I cannot upload videos (503 server-side error = perpetually in Maintenance mode) of any size, unless I invest hours and hours and many failed attempts since March 30, 2026. The Brighteon master minds applied a server-side patch that causes problems for channel owners that do not conform to the echo chamber BS spread widely on this platform.. Please forgive, but I cannot continue to waste hours and hours and dozens and dozens of attempts to upload a video to the most-censored video platform (by far) on the world-wide web over this nonsense. My Black Star update reports can be viewed on Rumble moving forward: 

https://rumble.com/v7asdgm-terral03.com-terral.substack.com-black-star-report-for-2026-newsletter-23-j.html

My videos upload perfectly and without error on Rumble, Bitchute, and YouTube 100 percent of the time without error. My only issues that are persistent and aggravating for months now are with Brighteon... Rumble.com is now my #1 video platform and will be for the duration. At some point there will be zero videos uploaded to this DoD-DHS-FEMA-Etc.-manipulated Media Task Force platform... If you have interested in Black Star Update Reports, I highly recommend you subscribe at Rumble... But, hey, in the Brighteon side, at lease dissenting voices can upload 40-second videos...   

Keywords
israelaichinaebolafaminemichael snyderdouglas macgregorbricsiran warstargatesleeper cellscytokine stormterralterral03covid-19buy nano silverblack starscott ritterdaniel davisnasa warfarehantavirusmelanie king
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

Cassie B.
Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy