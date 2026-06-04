Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for 2026 Newsletter 23: June 03, 2026

Terral03.com is on the Mike Adams' Shadow Ban Poop List (they do not post my comments) and I cannot upload videos (503 server-side error = perpetually in Maintenance mode) of any size, unless I invest hours and hours and many failed attempts since March 30, 2026. The Brighteon master minds applied a server-side patch that causes problems for channel owners that do not conform to the echo chamber BS spread widely on this platform.. Please forgive, but I cannot continue to waste hours and hours and dozens and dozens of attempts to upload a video to the most-censored video platform (by far) on the world-wide web over this nonsense. My Black Star update reports can be viewed on Rumble moving forward:

https://rumble.com/v7asdgm-terral03.com-terral.substack.com-black-star-report-for-2026-newsletter-23-j.html

My videos upload perfectly and without error on Rumble, Bitchute, and YouTube 100 percent of the time without error. My only issues that are persistent and aggravating for months now are with Brighteon... Rumble.com is now my #1 video platform and will be for the duration. At some point there will be zero videos uploaded to this DoD-DHS-FEMA-Etc.-manipulated Media Task Force platform... If you have interested in Black Star Update Reports, I highly recommend you subscribe at Rumble... But, hey, in the Brighteon side, at lease dissenting voices can upload 40-second videos...



