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New Solar! UNBOXING! BEAUDENS 380Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station
EarthWiseMe
EarthWiseMe
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28 views • April 21, 2020
B3801 BEAUDENS 380Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery, 300W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator Backup Battery Pack for
CPAP Camping Emergency Outdoor: https://amzn.to/2QPVVzO (out of stock/see Rockpals Generator) Rockpals 500W/520WH multi-functional portable outdoor power pack: https://amzn.to/2RWpwIs

Rockpals 100watt Solar Panel: https://amzn.to/2yhP0Jn

11.8 x 9.8 x 6.7 inches; 14 pounds
What you get
1 x B3801 power station
1 x MC4 to DC cable
1 x Car charger
1 x AC adapter
1 x User manual
1 x Card
Multiple Outputs
1 x USB-C Port
2 x QC3.0 Port
1 x USB-A Port (Auto 2.4)
1 x 12V Cigarette Socket
1 x DC Output (5521/5525/6530)
3 x AC Output
1 x USB-C to C cable

Advanced Safety
The excellent thermal and chemical stability make the lithium iron phosphate battery safer than other lithium-ion batteries. The LiFePO4 has been widely used in electric vehicles.
2000 Cycles, 10 Years Lifetime
In addition, LiFePO4 chemistry offers 4 to 6 times longer cycle lifetimes than other lithium-ion approaches.
Slower Rate of Capacity Loss
LiFePO4 cells experience a slower rate of capacity loss than lithium-ion battery chemistries such as LiCoO2, LiMn2O4, lithium-ion polymer. This makes LiFePO4 a good choice for standby use.
Avoids Environmental Concern
No gasoline required, no heavy metals chemistries inside, making the battery more green.
BEAUDENS LiFePO4 Battery Technology
Good safety Characteristics
2000 Charging and Discharging Cycles
10 Years Lifetime (more or less)
Slower Standby Capacity Loss
High-Quality Design
Rubber handle for comfortable carrying
Aviation aluminum alloy shell with sandblasting technology for reducing the heat

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Want to know what Camera, Travel and Camping Gear I use: https://kit.co/Dulcelevitz

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Disclaimer: Affiliate links used when possible! Affiliate link above; helps us get a small percentage to continue our work and videos. Thank you!
Conscious Life Productions LLC
Earth Wise Media / Traveling Herbalista is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. By using these links, I will make a small percentage of your purchase, even if you buy something else--and it won't cost you anything!

I create videos focused on travel and the natural world. Tips on living a sustainable lifestyle; and getting back out in nature. I will also be making natural and sustainable product review videos, as well as, outdoor gear reviews. Follow me as, I enjoy many journey's and getting back to nature. I also create fine art photography; showcasing the beauty of our amazing planet.
Keywords
travelsolarsolar powervan lifepower stationoff grid solarsolar generatorbeaudensbeaudens 380wh lifepo4 portable power stationsolar stationoff gidtravel power
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