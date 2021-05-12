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Ryan Zehm: Altiyan Childs emailed me [12.05.2021]
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55 views • May 29, 2021
Comments:
john bailey 5 days ago
One of the greatest minds ever, Nikola Tesla, who was not a freemason, was ignored and ridiculed by Thomas Edison, the most famous freemason of his time.
SheepDog - 2 weeks ago
So many subs, so few views....
Makes no sense unless it's a jedi mind game.
The Unperson - 1 week ago
i mean it is funny tho that he made this lengthy video about celeb symbolism and decided to wear black n white, had his eye covered, and had a pyramid in his curtains lol
Ivor Windybottom - 2 weeks ago
What's the benefit of governments lying about the Earth being a globe ?
Spartan Soldier - 2 weeks ago
Dude your channel is amazing
A SEARCH FOR TRUTH: www.beyondthepoles.com
Categories:
- Antarctica
- Conspiracy
- Cryptography
- Flat Earth
- Freemasonry
- Mass Hoaxings
- NASA
- Tartaria
- Tribes of Israel
https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=241
--
An Email From Altiyan Childs
2,960 views • May 12, 2021
Ryan Zehm - 15.1K subscribers
Location: United States
https://youtu.be/E_Xti9kQRa8
Joined Mar 30, 2013
2,044,000 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanZehm/about
john bailey 5 days ago
One of the greatest minds ever, Nikola Tesla, who was not a freemason, was ignored and ridiculed by Thomas Edison, the most famous freemason of his time.
SheepDog - 2 weeks ago
So many subs, so few views....
Makes no sense unless it's a jedi mind game.
The Unperson - 1 week ago
i mean it is funny tho that he made this lengthy video about celeb symbolism and decided to wear black n white, had his eye covered, and had a pyramid in his curtains lol
Ivor Windybottom - 2 weeks ago
What's the benefit of governments lying about the Earth being a globe ?
Spartan Soldier - 2 weeks ago
Dude your channel is amazing
A SEARCH FOR TRUTH: www.beyondthepoles.com
Categories:
- Antarctica
- Conspiracy
- Cryptography
- Flat Earth
- Freemasonry
- Mass Hoaxings
- NASA
- Tartaria
- Tribes of Israel
https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=241
--
An Email From Altiyan Childs
2,960 views • May 12, 2021
Ryan Zehm - 15.1K subscribers
Location: United States
https://youtu.be/E_Xti9kQRa8
Joined Mar 30, 2013
2,044,000 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanZehm/about
Keywords
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