🚨YouTube exposed: Secretly deleted 700+ videos documenting Israeli war crimes

In a massive act of digital censorship, YouTube has quietly wiped out the archives of three major Palestinian human rights group, US journalist Ana Kasparian reveals.

She points that the following evidence was destroyed:

🔴 Over 700 videos documenting Israeli human rights violations

🔴 Investigations into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

🔴 Testimonies of torture and documentaries of children killed by Israeli strikes

This is a coordinated US-backed effort to "bury evidence of Israel's war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank." Ana Kasparian states: "Our politicians are bought... I want documentation of the war crimes."