The Epstein Blackmail Problem & Industrial Lie Machine | Charles Goyette

Award-winning author and veteran commentator Charles Goyette joins the program for a no-holds-barred conversation on power, propaganda, and the architecture of political deceit. From manufactured narratives and media manipulation to covert operations, coups, Cold Wars, and historic blunders that reshaped the world, we examine the deadly folly, moral failures, war profiteering, and ruthless manipulation that define modern empire.

Goyette delivers a fearless warning: systemic dishonesty is not an accident — it is the operating system of empire. As Mark Twain famously observed, “America cannot have an empire abroad and a republic at home.”

We also explore the Epstein blackmail operation — not as an isolated U.S. scandal, but as a global leverage network reaching into power centers around the world.

Learn more and purchase his new book, Empire of Lies: Fragments from the Memory Hole, at www.charlesgoyette.com.

