© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Epstein Blackmail Problem & Industrial Lie Machine | Charles Goyette
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
719 followers
160 views • 1 day ago

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 * Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

Award-winning author and veteran commentator Charles Goyette joins the program for a no-holds-barred conversation on power, propaganda, and the architecture of political deceit. From manufactured narratives and media manipulation to covert operations, coups, Cold Wars, and historic blunders that reshaped the world, we examine the deadly folly, moral failures, war profiteering, and ruthless manipulation that define modern empire.

Goyette delivers a fearless warning: systemic dishonesty is not an accident — it is the operating system of empire. As Mark Twain famously observed, “America cannot have an empire abroad and a republic at home.”

We also explore the Epstein blackmail operation — not as an isolated U.S. scandal, but as a global leverage network reaching into power centers around the world.

Learn more and purchase his new book, Empire of Lies: Fragments from the Memory Hole, at www.charlesgoyette.com.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

machinelieblackmail
