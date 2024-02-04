I, Pet Goat II & the Failure of the NWO

Puppeteers NWO, who controls the Presidents: The owner of Banks, Oil, Monopolized Corporations control the world, voting doesn't matter anymore. There is a bad ghost who is verry dangerous and has been the evil spirit behind US Presidents, including Bush and Obama – and he is obsessed with but one thought: The Dominance of a One World State. For the purpose of a ready made pretext for a push into Central Asia - which was the principle Focus of all Power grabs emanating from the upper echelons of the Power zionist Elite based in the United States. Unfortunately for the western Powers, the Tide is now turning, and it appears that an Era of tremendous Instability is dead ahead. The Taliban has exposed how weak the New World Order really is, and that is going to greatly embolden other Enemies of the New World Order.
