Red Tsunami? | Election Day Special | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 50
FreeThinkersPodcast
Published 20 days ago

Are elections really free and fair? Can we have true confidence in the system? On this Election Day episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we discuss the polling, voter turnout, live data, and voting machines breaking in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and other battleground states. We’re hoping for an overwhelming pushback against evil but more importantly, the real work starts tomorrow. All that and more on this episode.


Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com


Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.


