Make America Healthy Again: The Chemicals Poisoning Your Food EXPOSED! Ep 386

Glenn Beck





October 17, 2024





You don’t have to be a “crunchy granola” liberal to notice American health is in major decline. There are 129 million Americans — one-third of the country — who have at least one major chronic disease; 42% of Americans have two or more chronic conditions, 12% of Americans have at least five. Per the CDC, this began around two decades ago and is a “trend that is expected to continue.” RFK Jr. has been one of the loudest voices sounding the alarm. After he joined the Trump campaign to help kick-start a “Make America Healthy Again” movement, Glenn’s researchers began to dig into some of his claims about Big Food and Big Pharma. And the corruption they found was shocking. It is absolutely insane how many chemicals have been baked into our FDA-approved foods over the past 20-plus years. We are rotting to death. How did this happen? It all leads back to Big Tobacco … and money. Lots of it. Glenn interviews Calley and Casey Means, the brother and sister who went viral after appearing on Joe Rogan's show and testifying in front of the U.S. Senate. They’re on a mission to expose the corrupt players at the top levels of government and industry who are overseeing what Casey, a Stanford-trained medical doctor, describes as a "genocidal health collapse." Calley, a former Big Food and Big Pharma insider, says exposing the causes behind our chronic disease epidemic is not a left-vs.-right issue: “It’s Americans vs. the uniparty.” This election is about more than lower taxes, reduced spending, and immigration. It’s about the lives of our children and the soul of our country. RFK Jr. and Trump are right; it is way past time to Make America Healthy Again.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





#glennbeck #glenntv #theblaze #blazemedia #blazetv #maha #makeamericahealthyagain #healthy #FDA #chemicals #poison #food





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mNpaKgepL0