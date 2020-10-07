General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement THE GREATEST REVOLUTION, 10/5/20

It is time to take stock of the greatest revolution in history that is in the making. Trump's defiance in the face of unspeakable evil, an evil that wishes to crush what is human in all nations, and all peoples, is increasingly inspiring the "forgotten individuals," those who had otherwise given up, to begin to fight. No pollsters can capture this energy and process. The way Trump handled his COVID-19 situation is exemplary. He told the world not to fear, as he was not going to fear, nor allow the virus to affect his fighting spirit. The media went wild with attacks over this with every accusation against him.

Those who were hoping for Trump to be somewhat presidential in a rigged debate, don't know what time it is, or where we are in history, or what the stakes are. In the context of a global financial meltdown,the second Trump administration,will use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to nationalize the Federal Reserve by executive order. This will then be used to finance the infrastructural economic development that the international bankers have prevented for many decades. Otherwise a bankers dictatorship will be established with central bank crypto currencies replacing the dollar, which means a full bankers dictatorship with the most brutal conditions being imposed to finally crush the population into accepting genocide, and an end to any freedom.



A second Trump administration means a scientific and technological revolution based on a crash moon-mars development program currently contained in Project Artemis. Otherwise our future will be stuck on earth under the boot of oligarchs, endless wars, and population reduction.