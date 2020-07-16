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Quick & Healthy Breakfast Ideas! 3 Healthy Recipes For Weight Loss
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17 views • July 16, 2020
1.Easy Oatmeal Recipe (430 calories)
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients
-1/2 cup rolled oats (dry) 50g
-1 + 1/2 cups water 235 gr
-1 teaspoon honey
-1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter
- pinch cinnamon
- 1 medium banana
PREPARATION
Combine oats and water in a saucepan.
simmer for 10-15 minutes until cooked.
mix the cooked oats with 1 teaspoon honey, and cinnamon.
top the oats with 1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter and banana slices.
2.Avocado Toast (350 calories)
INGREDIENTS
-1 slice of whole wheat bread
- Half Avocado Slices
-1 egg
- salt and pepper
PREPARATION
top the toast with sliced avocado and fried egg
Season with a little salt and fresh ground pepper.
3.The Banana Yogurt Smoothie (430 calories)
INGREDIENTS
-1 medium banana
-2/3 cup coconut yogurt
-pinch cinnamon
-1Tsp peanut butter
-1/4 cup water
PREPARATION
-Blend all ingredients together until smooth
-Serve & enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients
-1/2 cup rolled oats (dry) 50g
-1 + 1/2 cups water 235 gr
-1 teaspoon honey
-1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter
- pinch cinnamon
- 1 medium banana
PREPARATION
Combine oats and water in a saucepan.
simmer for 10-15 minutes until cooked.
mix the cooked oats with 1 teaspoon honey, and cinnamon.
top the oats with 1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter and banana slices.
2.Avocado Toast (350 calories)
INGREDIENTS
-1 slice of whole wheat bread
- Half Avocado Slices
-1 egg
- salt and pepper
PREPARATION
top the toast with sliced avocado and fried egg
Season with a little salt and fresh ground pepper.
3.The Banana Yogurt Smoothie (430 calories)
INGREDIENTS
-1 medium banana
-2/3 cup coconut yogurt
-pinch cinnamon
-1Tsp peanut butter
-1/4 cup water
PREPARATION
-Blend all ingredients together until smooth
-Serve & enjoy!
Keywords
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