Dragon's Revenge (1993, Mega Drive)

Dragon's Revenge is a pinball game developed and published by Tengen. It is sequel to Dragon's Fury (Devil Crash MD in Japan) by Technosft and Compile.
A Sega Game Gear version featured at Summer CES 1993 but was cancelled for unknown reasons.
