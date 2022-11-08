Halloween Continued! Bride of Chucky RETURNS! Will Hillary Make a Comeback?

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Nov 7, 2022





Paul Harrell and Noel Fritsch discuss the heights of Mind Effery Democrats will climb to in order to forcibly HillDawg their voters once again.





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https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





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