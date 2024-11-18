Help Build Bomb Shelters to Save Israeli Children With Jacob’s Ladder - Liliana McDermott

Liliana McDermott is committed to serving the people of Israel by providing a safe place for them to run and hide from incoming rockets from violent entities like Hezbollah and Hamas. She is the CEO of Jacob’s Ladder Ministry, which works to place bomb shelters in Israeli cities - a critical component of everyday life in the Holy Land. In Israel, citizens have mere seconds to dash to a bomb shelter when the rockets start falling, which is a terrifying but a routine occurrence all across the country. Most people - and many children - in Israel suffer from PTSD, but Liliana says her team has witnessed the Lord healing and saving some of these individuals. While some may think the violence is concentrated near the Gaza Strip, the attacks have spread throughout all of Israel. Join forces with Jacob’s Ladder and donate to their mission today!









Many Israelis living in apartments don’t even have access to a bomb shelter that’s close enough to be effective





When rockets are being fired, Israelis only have a mere 15-30 seconds to run from their home to a local bomb shelter





Liliana prayed for a woman’s hearing to be restored, and God healed her instantly





