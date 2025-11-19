Barack Obama and Joe Biden's Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to Patrick Byrne, Barack Obama controlled Joe Biden’s presidency through Susan Rice, who acted as a "shadow president." He also details how USAID, under Obama, funded a Soros-linked NGO to spread Venezuelan election technology worldwide, rigging elections in 26 nations and causing a global hard left lurch. Watch the full interview for the explosive connections.
#ShadowGovernment #Obama #ElectionInterference #Smartmatic #PatrickByrne
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport