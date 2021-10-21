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The Weekly Sip #23
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60 views • October 21, 2021
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Links:
https://twitter.com/GamingAndPandas/status/1058209397023916032
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1057467550869540864
https://twitter.com/ChaosCharza/status/1058483026026549254
https://www.theweek.co.uk/97895/uni-staff-told-capital-letters-could-frighten-anxious-students
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/meet-the-woman-bringing-social-justice-to-astrology-629153/
https://www.facebook.com/notes/kent-anti-racism-network/cancel-the-far-right-sargon-of-akkad-meeting-at-unversity-of-kent/2509163092427949/
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/kicked-off-harry-potter-ride-fat_us_5af09fbfe4b041fd2d2992c9
https://gawker.com/horse-genitals-taste-of-hay-and-more-curious-delights-f-1661838152
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/suzanne-dewitt-hall/jesus-the-first-transgend_b_10006134.html
https://www.theweek.co.uk/89316/woman-who-married-herself-cheats-on-herself
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/21/opinions/story-of-thanksgiving-is-the-story-of-a-migrant-caravan-parini/index.html
https://townhall.com/columnists/johndempsey/2018/08/03/maduro-admits-socialism-failed-its-time-for-progressives-to-do-the-same-n2506132
https://www.facebook.com/VICE/posts/2464902423543001
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/mvk94y/how-to-have-the-perfect-thanksgiving-poop
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
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Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
#DonLemon #SargonOfAkkad #MakePoopingCoolAgain
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Links:
https://twitter.com/GamingAndPandas/status/1058209397023916032
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1057467550869540864
https://twitter.com/ChaosCharza/status/1058483026026549254
https://www.theweek.co.uk/97895/uni-staff-told-capital-letters-could-frighten-anxious-students
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/meet-the-woman-bringing-social-justice-to-astrology-629153/
https://www.facebook.com/notes/kent-anti-racism-network/cancel-the-far-right-sargon-of-akkad-meeting-at-unversity-of-kent/2509163092427949/
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/kicked-off-harry-potter-ride-fat_us_5af09fbfe4b041fd2d2992c9
https://gawker.com/horse-genitals-taste-of-hay-and-more-curious-delights-f-1661838152
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/suzanne-dewitt-hall/jesus-the-first-transgend_b_10006134.html
https://www.theweek.co.uk/89316/woman-who-married-herself-cheats-on-herself
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/21/opinions/story-of-thanksgiving-is-the-story-of-a-migrant-caravan-parini/index.html
https://townhall.com/columnists/johndempsey/2018/08/03/maduro-admits-socialism-failed-its-time-for-progressives-to-do-the-same-n2506132
https://www.facebook.com/VICE/posts/2464902423543001
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/mvk94y/how-to-have-the-perfect-thanksgiving-poop
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