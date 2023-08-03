A Tantric life lesson from the SEXIEST piece of furniture that I ever owned (and grew to HATE…)

A funny story from my new course for men...Like so many male mammals, A young Jonathan Roseland was intent on converting his bedroom, in his tiny abode, into the ultimate seduction chamber. I fell in love with this ridiculous style of mirrored, black-lacquer bed set. It was about 12 feet wide by eight feet tall with huge six-foot mirrors that reflected everything. It also had chrome dimmer lights and a secret compartment with a champagne case. They cost about $2000 brand new, but I managed to score an already loved one for just $300 off a very classy website called Craigslist.
And, while I would grow to HATE this giant piece of sexy furniture, I learned an important lesson about seduction and women (THIS will save you a lot of money and hassle, gents!)
👁️🗨️ Watch Module 1 of Tantra Master Mind, Master Body, Master Her ☯️ my new Tantra course
