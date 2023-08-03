BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Tantric life lesson from the SEXIEST piece of furniture that I ever owned (and grew to HATE…)
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
166 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • August 03, 2023

A funny story from my new course for men...Like so many male mammals, A young Jonathan Roseland was intent on converting his bedroom, in his tiny abode, into the ultimate seduction chamber. I fell in love with this ridiculous style of mirrored, black-lacquer bed set. It was about 12 feet wide by eight feet tall with huge six-foot mirrors that reflected everything. It also had chrome dimmer lights and a secret compartment with a champagne case. They cost about $2000 brand new, but I managed to score an already loved one for just $300 off a very classy website called Craigslist.

And, while I would grow to HATE this giant piece of sexy furniture, I learned an important lesson about seduction and women (THIS will save you a lot of money and hassle, gents!)


👁️‍🗨️ Watch Module 1 of Tantra Master Mind, Master Body, Master Her ☯️ my new Tantra course

Keywords
mindsetfunnywisdomred pillstorytantrafurnitureseductionlimitless mindsetfor menlife lessonmaster mind master body master her
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Coco Somers
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy