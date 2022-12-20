Kash Patel: The Rogue Operations Of The Intelligence State

Kash Patel with Bombshell news - Paul Ryan was in on it, withheld info from Devin Nunes and Kash Patel during the Trump Admin investigations.

Steve Bannon broadcasting War Room from AmericaFest

Kash Patel: What did we just learn, five years later? That Google subpoenaed me, Devin Nunes’s chief legal investigator for my personal phone records, my personal emails, and my personal credit card and financial information when I was exposing Rod Rosenstein and Chris Wray for performing the Russiagate hoax. Not just me but another senior staffer as well. Devin Nunes’s two top lawyers amongst other people were subpoenaed by the Justice Department in 2017 because as Devin put it last night, they wanted to go after him and us because we were exposing their corruption.

Steve Bannon: Hold on, let me get this right… The Justice Department went and got, basically a warrant to get your emails, your banking records, all your financial records, your telephone records. We don’t know if there’s a wiretap or not. But all that to track you and another staffer. Here’s what I don’t understand. A guy named Donald Trump was president. That was his Attorney General. They have a regulation. The Speaker of the House was Paul Ryan… Here’s what happened. Did Paul Ryan notify the President of the United States or someone at the White House that they, the Justice Department had to notify Paul Ryan, correct?

Kash Patel: Yeah, me as a former federal prosecutor, if you’re going to go and surveil a member of the Gang of Eight, and his staff, meaning the person who gets the most sensitive intelligence, the AG has to notify Congress’s leadership, that’s Paul Ryan AND somebody at the White House. Here’s the thing with Paul Ryan. Here’s the guy who didn’t want us to send out subpoenas for Russiagate… Paul Ryan never told us he had a copy of the Steele dossier.

This is very damning for Paul Ryan. How can this man ever be trusted again?