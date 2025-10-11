State of Emergency across all 21 counties, effective from 10:00 p.m. on 10-11-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NJ Acting Governor Way Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Dangerous Nor’easter Storm
TRENTON – Acting Governor Tahesha Way today declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025 in preparation for a dangerous nor’easter storm expected to hit the state on Sunday, October 12 and continue into Monday, October 13. Parts of the state are forecasted to experience moderate to major coastal flooding, instances of inland flash flooding, sustained winds of up to 60 mph, localized precipitation of up to five inches, and very high surf potentially causing significant beach erosion and dune breaching. Executive Order No. 399 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey.
(PDF) EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 399
https://www.nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-399.pdf
LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.nj.com/weather/2025/10/nj-declares-state-of-emergency-as-fierce-noreaster-expected-to-bring-winds-floods.html