❗️Scholz brought Zelensky 650 million euros, but Zelensky is still not satisfied
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
133 views • 4 months ago

❗️Scholz brought Zelensky 650 million euros, but Zelensky is still not satisfied: 

🤡 "Ukraine could hit more Russian military targets if Germany provided it with Taurus missiles" — Zelensky 

Zelensky brought Scholz to a hospital to show him the results of NATO "support" for Ukraine. Men with lost limbs. 

Adding: 

EU countries close to agreement on new €1.5bn defence fund to help boost EU and Ukrainian defence industries over next 3 years – Bloomberg 

Adding: 

The U.S. will send Ukraine a military aid package worth $725 million, reports the Associated Press. 

The package includes, in particular, anti-personnel systems and anti-personnel landmines. 

Adding: 

Zelensky Announces Further Military Command Reshuffles 

Zelensky has announced upcoming changes in the army's leadership. 

“There are specific reforms and concrete decisions. These decisions are made by specific people. These will not be the last changes; there will be more because we need to move faster,” the president said during a briefing. 

Recently, Zelensky appointed Mykhailo Drapaty as the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Oleh Apostol as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed

