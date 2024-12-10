18+ Warning Western-Backed 'Inclusive Terrorists' executing Syrians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(18+) 🇸🇾 WATCH: HTS terrorists execute two Alawites in Homs City street
Location: Unclear, presumably Homs City.
HTS terrorist inside a car points his pistol at two Alawites. He says: 'These are Nusayri (Alawite) pigs, disbelievers! Allahu Akbar!'. He proceeds to shoot the two men, who are blindfolded, as the others cheer him on.