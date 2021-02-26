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TIME TO WAKE UP NEWS: The SelEction, The Great ReSet, The New World Order, & The 2020 Chaos Part Two
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450 views • February 26, 2021
*WARNING* Please be advised that there are some reports in this video that do contain some of the Beast Media's Propaganda regarding the Plandemic Scamdemic Crown-V narrative (Please Watch my other videos that explains what is really going on regarding that matter).
I left the content in because it would be even more time consuming to edit everything out. I have been working on this video in my spare time for 3 months and have had many obstacles and challenges.
The purpose of parts 2 and 3 is to show everyone what they have missed in 2020 due to over hyped crown-v distractions and deceptions A LOT more happened this last year than what most of the Beast Media was reporting on.
The 3 new videos on my channel were meant to all be one Full video, but I had so many problems trying to upload it all together on multiple different media sites I had to break them up in 3 parts to be able to upload all of the content.
The 3rd is currently being merged and it should be available soon so please come back to my channel to watch the conclusion of this series. :)
Hello Friends,
I am officially out of "YouTube Retirement' this is my first new video in 6 years I stopped making videos because of the amount of work, effort, and time it takes to make them so that is why I created my website and Facebook page so I could post and share there, but with everything going on right now in 2020 my heart was heavy and God spoke to me and said that he wanted me to make this because he wanted to get this information out to everyone so they can see it all in one place not just in multiple posts or shorter videos. Please SHARE this with your families, friends, loved ones, and even strangers please download this video to your computers, flash drives, anywhere you can save it because I honestly don't know how long this will be up and it so important that every human being watches this and learn truth there is not much time now.
I take absolutely no credit whatsoever for this video I am a watchman and follower in Christ and our Lord God Almighty our Father in Heaven all credit goes to HIM.
Much Love and God Bless Friends,
CHRISTOF
I am on disability now because my heart condition so times are tough now being on a limited income like so many people now who are struggling with everything going on, but if you like my work and if you would like to support me you can make a donation I would be so blessed and grateful because any little bit helps a lot. 🙂
Here is a link to my PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
VIDEO CHANNELS:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FYl1PZhdpwNd/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-544753
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@timetowakeupnews:7
LBRY.TV https://lbry.tv/@TimeToWakeUpNews:9
YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMKbQ4KD1QjxOEbC5xn7phQ...
(Original YOUTUBE Channel) 2020CHRISTOF:
https://www.youtube.com/user/2020CHRISTOF/videos
Also on that one site I can not mention here for some reason, it starts with (Bright)....Search: "Time To Wake Up News"
WEBSITE:
Wordpress: https://timetowakeupnews.wordpress.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook: Time To Wake Up News
Twitter: www.twitter.com/time2wakeupnews
Instagram: www.instagram.com/timetowakeupnews
Gab: https://gab.com/timetowakeupnews
Telegram: https://t.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
I left the content in because it would be even more time consuming to edit everything out. I have been working on this video in my spare time for 3 months and have had many obstacles and challenges.
The purpose of parts 2 and 3 is to show everyone what they have missed in 2020 due to over hyped crown-v distractions and deceptions A LOT more happened this last year than what most of the Beast Media was reporting on.
The 3 new videos on my channel were meant to all be one Full video, but I had so many problems trying to upload it all together on multiple different media sites I had to break them up in 3 parts to be able to upload all of the content.
The 3rd is currently being merged and it should be available soon so please come back to my channel to watch the conclusion of this series. :)
Hello Friends,
I am officially out of "YouTube Retirement' this is my first new video in 6 years I stopped making videos because of the amount of work, effort, and time it takes to make them so that is why I created my website and Facebook page so I could post and share there, but with everything going on right now in 2020 my heart was heavy and God spoke to me and said that he wanted me to make this because he wanted to get this information out to everyone so they can see it all in one place not just in multiple posts or shorter videos. Please SHARE this with your families, friends, loved ones, and even strangers please download this video to your computers, flash drives, anywhere you can save it because I honestly don't know how long this will be up and it so important that every human being watches this and learn truth there is not much time now.
I take absolutely no credit whatsoever for this video I am a watchman and follower in Christ and our Lord God Almighty our Father in Heaven all credit goes to HIM.
Much Love and God Bless Friends,
CHRISTOF
I am on disability now because my heart condition so times are tough now being on a limited income like so many people now who are struggling with everything going on, but if you like my work and if you would like to support me you can make a donation I would be so blessed and grateful because any little bit helps a lot. 🙂
Here is a link to my PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
VIDEO CHANNELS:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FYl1PZhdpwNd/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-544753
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@timetowakeupnews:7
LBRY.TV https://lbry.tv/@TimeToWakeUpNews:9
YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMKbQ4KD1QjxOEbC5xn7phQ...
(Original YOUTUBE Channel) 2020CHRISTOF:
https://www.youtube.com/user/2020CHRISTOF/videos
Also on that one site I can not mention here for some reason, it starts with (Bright)....Search: "Time To Wake Up News"
WEBSITE:
Wordpress: https://timetowakeupnews.wordpress.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook: Time To Wake Up News
Twitter: www.twitter.com/time2wakeupnews
Instagram: www.instagram.com/timetowakeupnews
Gab: https://gab.com/timetowakeupnews
Telegram: https://t.me/TimeToWakeUpNews
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