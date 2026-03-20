Hezbollah targeting IOF vehicles in the Fakkaniyah Heights north of the town of Tyre, southern Lebanon.

The U.S. is rushing thousands of Marines and sailors toward the Middle East according to Newsmax, citing sources.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deploying early from the West Coast, cutting leave short after training. Around 4,000 personnel are aboard three ships, including the USS Boxer, USS Portland, and USS Comstock

A typical Boxer ARG air combat element includes F-35B short-takeoff/vertical-landing fighters, MV-22 Osprey tiltrotors, CH-53E Super Stallion heavy lift helicopters, AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, and UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters.

They are heading to reinforce forces in the region, alongside the USS Tripoli, which is also en route. More ships are expected to follow, bringing the total to roughly 8,000 troops, including up to 5,000 Marines.

The buildup comes amid speculation Washington may target Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf that are key to Iran’s oil infrastructure.

At the same time, the USS Ford carrier has been pulled back for repairs after a fire.

@DD Geopolitics

🐻 Trump says he doesn't need anyone's help and the war is won. The Marine Corps is apparently still getting the memo.