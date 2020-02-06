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WOMAN'S LIBERATION & ISLAM:A DEATH SENTENCE FOR THE AMERICA WE KNEW
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65 views • February 06, 2020
The seeds of our demise were planted in the 60s by the feminists who convinced good women that motherhood was degrading and beneath them and our birthrate went into the tank! The muslims are busy OUT-BREEDING us!
The SUICIDE OF THE WEST IS ABOUT 25 YEARS AWAY!
The SUICIDE OF THE WEST IS ABOUT 25 YEARS AWAY!
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