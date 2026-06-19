© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X Timeouts and Follow limits are unfair Free speech with no reach is fake as hell. Stop the throttling, Would never get a Blue Check because of this, which many users claim is useless just like your claims that this is a free speech platform #XFollowLimits #XTimeOuts
VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLOG
https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/
AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA