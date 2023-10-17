Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Israeli Woman Tells Of Her Experience With Palestinian Fighters
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3287 Subscribers
163 views
Published 16 hours ago

MIRRORED from

https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1711652493334126745

Oct 10, 2023

An Israeli woman tells of her experience with Palestinian fighters:

I told them that I've 2 kids. They said “Don’t be afraid. We are Muslims, we'll not harm you.”

One of them even asked if he could eat a banana from the kitchen.

Keywords
muslimshamasisraeli womanpalestinian fighters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket