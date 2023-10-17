MIRRORED from
https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1711652493334126745
Oct 10, 2023
An Israeli woman tells of her experience with Palestinian fighters:
I told them that I've 2 kids. They said “Don’t be afraid. We are Muslims, we'll not harm you.”
One of them even asked if he could eat a banana from the kitchen.
