BREAKING NEWS !!! PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD - AND GUEST'S DR. DAVID NIXON - DR. SHIMON YANOWITZ AND ELECTRICAL ENGINEER MATT TAYLOR 24TH OCTOBER 2022

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PEOPLE FOR PEOPLR RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD - AND GUEST'S DR. DAVID NIXON - DR. SHIMON YANOWITZ AND ELECTRICAL ENGINEER MATT TAYLOR 24TH OCTOBER 2022
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor are part of an international collaborative team effort to shed light on the self-assembly nanotechnology in the C19 injectables.
Dr. David Nixon is a physician from Melbourne Australia, who has been evaluating the Pfizer vial contents. Dr. Shimon Yanowitz is an independent researcher from Israel with a background in computer science and electrical engineering and has evaluated C19 injectables right after thawing and showed self-assembly at room temperature and then even more elaborate while incubated at body temperature. He proved the self-assembly structures originate from Liposomes. Matt Taylor is an electrical engineer from Ecuador, who has evaluated C19 injectables under the microscope and proven self-assembly. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD from the USA, is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 22 years of clinical practice experience. She closely collaborates with all three scientists featured in this interview.
Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/