BREAKING NEWS !!! PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD - AND GUEST'S DR. DAVID NIXON - DR. SHIMON YANOWITZ AND ELECTRICAL ENGINEER MATT TAYLOR 24TH OCTOBER 2022

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLR RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD - AND GUEST'S DR. DAVID NIXON - DR. SHIMON YANOWITZ AND ELECTRICAL ENGINEER MATT TAYLOR 24TH OCTOBER 2022

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor are part of an international collaborative team effort to shed light on the self-assembly nanotechnology in the C19 injectables.

Dr. David Nixon is a physician from Melbourne Australia, who has been evaluating the Pfizer vial contents. Dr. Shimon Yanowitz is an independent researcher from Israel with a background in computer science and electrical engineering and has evaluated C19 injectables right after thawing and showed self-assembly at room temperature and then even more elaborate while incubated at body temperature. He proved the self-assembly structures originate from Liposomes. Matt Taylor is an electrical engineer from Ecuador, who has evaluated C19 injectables under the microscope and proven self-assembly. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD from the USA, is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 22 years of clinical practice experience. She closely collaborates with all three scientists featured in this interview.

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

