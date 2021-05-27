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Romans 1 V. 1-17
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3 views • May 27, 2021
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The Transforming Power Of The Gospel Compels Believers To Share It With Others.
Paul entered Rome as a prisoner and lived there under house arrest until his trial before Caesar (Acts 28:11-31)
Throughout the first half of the letter (Chaps. 1-8), Paul outlined an orderly, logical theology of salvation
Establishing the sinful nature of humanity and our need for a Savior
Shared why Christ is the only hope for sinful people
Paul ended with an assurance of God’s love and presence in the lives of believers
Romans 1:1-17 sets the stage for the teaching to come over the next few chapters.
The Transforming Power Of The Gospel Compels Believers To Share It With Others.
Paul entered Rome as a prisoner and lived there under house arrest until his trial before Caesar (Acts 28:11-31)
Throughout the first half of the letter (Chaps. 1-8), Paul outlined an orderly, logical theology of salvation
Establishing the sinful nature of humanity and our need for a Savior
Shared why Christ is the only hope for sinful people
Paul ended with an assurance of God’s love and presence in the lives of believers
Romans 1:1-17 sets the stage for the teaching to come over the next few chapters.
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