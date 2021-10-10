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HORROR Exclusive VIDEO Captures Organism From Vaxxed Soldier.
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746 views • October 10, 2021
Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combatting the known side effects by detoxing.
This soldier's wife recorded what came out of her husband's body after detoxing. What she describes is HORRIFIC!
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https://stop5g.cz/us/5g-60ghz-wireless-network-oxygen-absorption-unable-to-breath/
This soldier's wife recorded what came out of her husband's body after detoxing. What she describes is HORRIFIC!
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
https://stop5g.cz/us/5g-60ghz-wireless-network-oxygen-absorption-unable-to-breath/
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