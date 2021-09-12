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British People Take Over 1st Public Office Building Using Common Law, And So It Begins In The UK!
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1235 views • September 12, 2021
MIRRORED from The White Rose Ireland -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whiteroseireland/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzp9QcbsvUgF/
Protesting is for time wasters. The people of the world do not realize how powerful they really are. Everyone here has great courage and education. Your politicians are not listening to you. You need to take back your parliaments immediately and arrest every politician in your country. More about Magna Carta 1215 here:
https://archive.vn/3rS5b
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/whiteroseireland
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whiteroseireland/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzp9QcbsvUgF/
Protesting is for time wasters. The people of the world do not realize how powerful they really are. Everyone here has great courage and education. Your politicians are not listening to you. You need to take back your parliaments immediately and arrest every politician in your country. More about Magna Carta 1215 here:
https://archive.vn/3rS5b
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/whiteroseireland
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