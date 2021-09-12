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British People Take Over 1st Public Office Building Using Common Law, And So It Begins In The UK!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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1235 views • September 12, 2021
MIRRORED from The White Rose Ireland -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whiteroseireland/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzp9QcbsvUgF/

Protesting is for time wasters. The people of the world do not realize how powerful they really are. Everyone here has great courage and education. Your politicians are not listening to you. You need to take back your parliaments immediately and arrest every politician in your country. More about Magna Carta 1215 here:
https://archive.vn/3rS5b

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/whiteroseireland
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpolicecommon lawpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamagna cartamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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