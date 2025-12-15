US troops in Syria are not a deterrent - time to leave, says Senator Rand Paul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator: US troops in Syria are not a deterrent — time to leave
Following an ISIS attack in Palmyra that killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a complete withdrawal of American forces from Syria.
"A couple hundred troops in Syria are more of a trip wire than a strategic asset. I do not think they deter war," Paul told NBC.