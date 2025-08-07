Calculating Hunter | Scott Kesterson Pt 4 | Grooming, Mind Control, Shamanism, & Witchcraft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive. I never imagined untangling the lies of Scott Kesterson would take so much time; I wish it were all over. And yet after three parts, we still haven't been able to tell the entire story; my story is still left to tell. So tonight, we're going to finally visit the parts of the "calculating hunter."
Con artists and sociopaths have no problem playing the long game- they excel in patience and cunning, waiting for the most opportune moment to strike their prey. They take time to carefully set the perfect trap, and then wait. They take pleasure in the art of deception and guile; the satisfaction is in the challenge, not only the strike, capture or kill. How long had he been laying his traps, how long had he been weaving the web to catch the prey? And more importantly, what mechanisms of darkness did he use to do it? "Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them."
Ephesians 5:11 Read more and watch PARTS ONE , TWO & THREE HERE: https://www.resistancechicks.com/calculating-hunter-scott-kesterson/
