TRUMP LABELED THE WORST PRESIDENT IN AMERICA & GUILTY OF WAR CRIMES

Exposing politicians that serve satan.

Various video clips exposing Trump's war crimes against Humanity.

(See what his jabs did to our friends & families. Horrifying)

Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify:

"The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon."

King James Version Bible Scriptures

Credits to: Various Christian Truthers Exposing the evil NWO