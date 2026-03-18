TRUMP LABELED THE WORST PRESIDENT IN AMERICA & GUILTY OF WAR CRIMES

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Exposing politicians that serve satan.
Various video clips exposing Trump's war crimes against Humanity.
(See what his jabs did to our friends & families. Horrifying)
Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify:
"The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon."
King James Version Bible Scriptures
Credits to: Various Christian Truthers Exposing the evil NWO