Where The Extraterrestrials Came From In 2023
Think About It
Published Yesterday |
This may just be the most intensive historical video I've ever done in the last of a three part series, proving with all historical groundwork of history that extraterrestrials are not from "outer space" as all the "scientists and astronauts" have told you to believe. Watch this and then think for yourself!

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
nasaspaceouter spaceplanetsstarshistoryextraterrestrialsufosastronautslife on other planets

